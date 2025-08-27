LEGO fans in Northern Ireland are gearing up for a major milestone as the brand opens its first official store in the region.

Located in Belfast’s Victoria Square Shopping Centre, the flagship store opens to the public at 9.30am tomorrow (Thursday).

Ahead of the grand opening, the media and a select group of influencers were invited for an exclusive preview of the 165-square-metre space, located on the centre’s upper ground level. Visitors enjoyed goodie bags, create their own mini-figures and a chance to create a Z-Blob to take home.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off the official launch day festivities, with special guests including Shweta Munshi, vice president of marketing at Lego Retail, and young Belfast organ donation advocate Dáithí Mac Gabhann – whose campaigning helped change organ donor laws in Northern Ireland.

The store promises an immersive experience for builders of all ages, featuring Lego favourites such as the Pick a Brick Wall, where fans can choose individual pieces for custom builds, and the Build a Minifigure Tower, which lets visitors design their own characters. Monthly building challenges and interactive events are also planned, turning the space into a creative hub for the local Lego community.

“After a thorough search, we have found the perfect site in Victoria Square, Belfast,” said Munshi. “This new store will be a top retail destination for product launches and events, while acting as a hub for our Lego community and new builders alike.”

The Belfast location is Lego’s 21st store in the UK – and the first in Northern Ireland – marking a significant expansion for the iconic brand.

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, which owns Victoria Square through its Hausinvest real estate fund, welcomed the arrival: “The Lego Group is one of the world’s most recognisable brands, and we’re excited they’ve chosen Victoria Square for their first Northern Ireland store. This is great news for Lego fans and for the wider retail scene in the region.”

With excitement building and crowds expected on launch day, the new Lego store is set to become a go-to destination for imaginative play and fan engagement in the heart of Belfast.

1 . Lego Ahead of its Belfast grand opening, LEGO gives select guests an exclusive tour of its new Victoria Square location..take a look around! Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Lego Ahead of its Belfast grand opening tomorrow, LEGO fans enjoy an exclusive tour of its new Victoria Square location Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Lego Ahead of its Belfast grand opening tomorrow, LEGO gives select guests an exclusive tour of its new Victoria Square location..take a look around! Photo: u Photo Sales