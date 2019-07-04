Bryson Recycling arrangements for July collections

Bryson Recycling has announced arrangements for the July holiday.

There will be no collections on Friday July 12, with an alternative collection taking place on Saturday July 13 for households in Carrickfergus.

Collections will take place as normal on Monday July 15.

Bryson Recycling is advising householders to cut down on waste and save money. For those having a picnic, prepare fresh food and store in reusable containers, and if there are no recycling bins take rubbish home. When having a barbecue, prepare the right amount of food and if there are any leftovers, these can be reused. Cans, glass bottles and jars should all be recycled.

All plastic bottles should be placed in kerbside boxes, including suntan lotion and insect repellent. Take a reusable drinks bottle to refill rather than buying new. Bryson Recycling’s kerbside box service operates more than 170,000 households.