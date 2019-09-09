‘Build-To-Rent’ Scheme worth £25m to boost city

Proposals for a new ‘build-to-rent’ scheme in east Belfast are set to be submitted to Belfast City Council this autumn as the partnership between Vinder Capital and Aldgate Developments seeks to develop high quality apartment accommodation on Scrabo Street, south of the Lagan Bridge.

The plans for the new apartment building, The Residence, have been put forward in response to the growing demand for major residential developments in city centre. The proposal responds to Belfast City Council’s target to increase the number of people living in the City Centre and grow the city population to 66,000 by 2035.

The PRS development, designed by Like Architects, will provide a flexible form of high quality city centre living within a short walk to the city’s main attractions, helping to transform land which is currently a car park site on Scrabo Street, opposite the existing Quay Gate House south of the Lagan Bridge. The Residence apartment complex will offer 151 units, comprising 10 studio, 51 one-bedroom and 90 two-bedroom apartments overlooking the River Lagan and surrounding Titanic Quarter.

The £25 million Residence at Quay Gate is a joint venture between Northern Ireland property developer Vinder Capital Ltd and Aldgate Developments. The luxury apartments are designed by Like Architects.

Michael Martin, Like Architects said: “Like Architects is delighted to design this premium suite of apartments for Belfast city centre. The Residence apartments will be on par with the high class qualities associated with build-to-rent properties in other major UK cities. Each apartment will be cleverly designed to cater to the metropolitan lifestyle of its residents, with the building also featuring a dedicated relaxation area, state-of-the-art gym, as well as workspaces and meeting rooms.”

Subject to planning approval, construction on The Residence apartments will begin in summer 2020. Following a successful statutory pre-application community consultation in early 2018, the joint venture will be running a second voluntary public exhibition on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at the Hilton Belfast to further discuss its proposals with the public.

Michael Gordon, Head of Northern Ireland Planning with the project’s planning consultants Turley also added: “We are delighted to be supporting this exciting proposal in bringing greater residential living spaces to Belfast City Centre. The additional voluntary public exhibition will provide the community with an extra opportunity to contribute to the refinement of the development’s plans prior to submission. These much-needed apartments will be a positive step forward in positioning the city centre as an attractive place to live and contributing to the Council’s city centre growth ambitions.”

The pre-application community consultation which is nearing completion will be concluding with a voluntary public exhibition that will be held at the Hilton Belfast on Tuesday, September 10 from 4pm to 6pm.