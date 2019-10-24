‘Building a legacy for young people’

The co-founder and chief commercial officer of STATSports will deliver the keynote address at this year’s Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade’s annual President’s Banquet.

Sean O’Connor will be the guest speaker at the event which will take place at the Canal Court Hotel & Spa on November 14.

More than 300 guests are expected to attend from businesses across the Newry area.

The theme of this year’s banquet will focus on the unique legacy being built in the city by companies like STATSports and the combined energy of the many local and global companies building an economic legacy for the region’s young people.

President of Newry Chamber, Paul Convery, said: This year’s President’s Banquet provides a unique opportunity to hear from their co-founder as to how a company located in the heart of Newry can provide world-leading technological innovation to many of the world’s elite sporting organisations.

“The success that STATSports has achieved fits perfectly with my theme of ‘Newry, a City for Our Future’.

“STATSports demonstrates how businesses throughout our city and region are building a legacy for our young people, a legacy that will allow them to follow their career ambitions and fulfil their true potential here in the greater Newry area.”