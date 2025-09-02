Building Mental Health Alliance launches NI Cycle Challenge to raise funds and awareness for mental health in NI construction industry

The Building Mental Health Alliance (BMHA), a partnership of construction organisations committed to improving mental health in the construction industry across Northern Ireland, has launched a fundraising cycle event this September to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing in the sector.

BMHA aims to raise £5,000 through this event, which will be donated to charities supporting construction workers in Northern Ireland: The Lighthouse Club – The Construction Industry Charity, Samaritans and Lifeline.

With recent survey results from 2022 (BMHA survey) showing that 55% of construction workers feel they lack sufficient training or confidence to support someone with a mental health issue, BMHA continues to emphasise the urgent need for proactive and practical support in the workplace. This cycle ride not only highlights this message but directly supports BMHA’s three pillars: awareness, signposting, and training—which are aligned with the Department of Health’s Mental Health Strategy 2021–2031.

To champion the initiative, Barry Neilson OBE, Chief Executive of Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) NI will undertake an ambitious six-day cycle around the perimeter of Northern Ireland. The route covers more than 600 kilometres and will begin on Friday 5th September 2025, departing from the Belfast Transport Hub and finishing at Titanic Quarter, Belfast on Wednesday, 10th September—marking World Suicide Prevention Day.

pictured from left: Brian Shanks Lighthouse Club - The Construction Industry Charity, Wilson Lambe Building Mental Health Alliance chair, Barry Neilson OBE Chief Executive of Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) NI, Ken Bamford Volunteer Samaritans

Building Mental Health Alliance chair Wilson Lambe said: "The Building Mental Health Alliance represents a united commitment from across our industry to prioritise mental wellbeing. Through collaboration, training, and awareness, we are creating a culture where conversations about mental health are normalised, and support is accessible.

"From toolbox talks to training modules and instant access to help, BMHA is driving meaningful change. Together, we are building a healthier, more supportive environment for everyone in Northern Ireland’s construction sector. We thank Barry Neilson for his support in spotlighting this important issue and wish him every success on his cycle journey.”

Barry Neilson OBE, Chief Executive CITB NI, commented: “CITB NI is proud to be part of BMHA, as together we can help build a healthier, more supportive construction workforce. Mental health continues to be a silent challenge across our industry. By undertaking this cycle, I hope to shine a light on the importance of mental health, wellbeing and raise funds for the charities that directly support workers across the construction sector. If you see me on the road, give me a wave—or better yet, join me for a few miles.”

