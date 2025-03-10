Brenda Giffen, the owner of The Secret Melts in , has been awarded a prestigious accolade as part of Paphitis's Small Business initiative

A small family-owned business in Northern Ireland has been given a significant boost by renowned entrepreneur and former Dragons' Den star, Theo Paphitis.

Brenda Giffen, the owner of The Secret Melts, has been awarded a prestigious accolade as part of Paphitis's Small Business Sunday initiative, recognising her dedication to craftsmanship and passion for her work.

Located in County Antrim, The Secret Melts is a luxury candle and wax melt brand known for its hand-poured creations. Founded in 2020, the business emerged as a response to the economic challenges posed by the pandemic.

Crumlin resident Brenda expressed her excitement over the recognition: “I’ve only been in business a few years and I still work out of my garden shed.

“Running a small business is not easy and to get this sort of recognition from someone as successful as Theo is a real boost. Winning this award is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the hard work and support from my local community.”

The Small Business Sunday award celebrates small businesses that display innovation and passion. The Secret Melts has gained a loyal following thanks to its high-quality products and exceptional customer service. The award will increase the company’s visibility, connecting it with other small business owners and advocates within the Small Business Sunday community.