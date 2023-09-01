Mick Campbell has joined the Ballymena-based business as head of sales (key accounts).

Mick has a wealth of experience in the bus industry, including working for FirstGroup as part of its divisional engineering team.

He said: “When the opportunity to join Wrightbus came along, I had no hesitation in joining the sales team. The business is fully focussed and committed to delivering the latest technology across both hydrogen and electric zero-emission vehicles to our wide customer base.

“Offering the most efficient products, comprehensive support packages and further investment in the business will bring confidence and peace of mind to our customers when making procurement decisions for their future transport requirements.

“The drive and passion to succeed is clear to see across all strands of the business and I am delighted to be part of this exciting journey.”

Wrightbus is behind the world's first hydrogen and world's most efficient battery-electric double deck buses and is creating hundreds of new jobs as it looks to the future of zero-emission transport.

John McLeister, director of sales and business development at Wrightbus, added: “It's great to have the experience that Mick brings and we welcome him as a valuable member to the sales team.

“Working in the bus industry with one of the largest bus operators in the UK, Mick brings incredible knowledge and experience that will complement our existing team.