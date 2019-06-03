Business as usual at McKenzie’s Larne plant

McKenzie’s metal recycling plant at Redlands Crescent in Larne remains open for business this morning with operations unaffected following a blaze at the company’s plant at Duncrue Street in Belfast.

Both are headed by managing director Sergio McKenzie.

The fire service was called to McKenzies (NI) Ltd at Duncrue Street in the city on Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The senior management of McKenzies NI Ltd in acknowledging the fire that took place at their premises in Duncrue Street, Belfast, would like to express their relief that no-one was hurt.

“They would also like to acknowledge the outstanding professionalism and support of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who have the situation under control.

“In addition to this, we would like to thank and express our appreciation to all our stakeholders who have been in touch with us offering their support and commitment to the business.

“It is hoped that through the loyalty and commitment of our staff we will be open again for business within the next 24 hours.

“Our premises at Herdman Road in Belfast and our site in Larne remain open and has been unaffected by the fire.”