Business leaders have welcomed the Department for Infrastructure's (DFI) announcement of a four-week moratorium on non-urgent roadworks in Belfast, set to begin on November 25. However are calling for the scheme to commence sooner to better protect the city’s economy during the crucial pre-Christmas shopping period.

Recent months have witnessed severe traffic congestion in Belfast, significantly impacting residents and visitors to the city centre.

In response to today’s clarification from the DFI on the four-week moratorium, Colin Neill, chief executive, Hospitality Ulster and Glyn Roberts, chief executive, Retail NI called for more to be done to alleviate the gridlock.

In a joint statement they said: "Following on from our call to implement a pre-Christmas moratorium on roadworks on arterial routes in Belfast city centre, Hospitality Ulster and Retail NI welcome the news announced on Good Morning Ulster this morning that the moratorium on city centre roadworks will come into effect on November 25.

"However, we would encourage the Department for Infrastructure to bring the beginning of the moratorium forward to mid-November as the Christmas trading period will have already begun and been disrupted should roadworks continue until the 25th.

"While we appreciate that the moratorium is being implemented and, as stated previously, support the end goal of the roadworks, part of the moratorium's remit is to limit the damage done to the city centre economy in the run up to Christmas.

"In this vein, we call for the moratorium to include all of our city and town centres. We would stress that the shifting of the moratorium's start date back by at least one week and the inclusion of all cities and towns would mean that the city and town centre economies could fully reap the benefits of the season."

Agreeing Belfast One CEO also called on Translink, the DFI and the PSNI to implement further temporary measures to mitigate the severe traffic congestion.

Martina Connolly, Belfast One CEO, explained: “We welcome the Department for Infrastructure’s confirmation that there will be a moratorium on non-urgent road works in Belfast starting on November 25. We believe this needs to take effect immediately to fully protect the critical Christmas trading period for our retailers and hospitality businesses.

"Last year, a series of public transport strikes during the festive season were very damaging to businesses, deterring many people from visiting the city centre at a time when footfall is crucial. Businesses need a clear run into Christmas this year and we call for an immediate moratorium on non-urgent roadworks. The Christmas trade is make-or-break for many businesses in Belfast, with increased customer spending and footfall playing a significant role in their annual revenue. Any road works that cause further accessibility issues could seriously harm the recovery of local retailers and hospitality venues.

“In addition to the moratorium, we are urging DFI, Translink, and the PSNI to consider several additional measures aimed at easing congestion.

These include:

Temporary Taxi Access to Bus Lanes – Allow all taxis to use bus lanes throughout the day, reducing congestion and improving travel times for commuters and customers alike.

Increased Bus Services – Enhance the frequency of bus services in the afternoon and evening, giving commuters and shoppers more flexibility while alleviating peak rush hour traffic between 4 pm and 7 pm.

Enforce Traffic Rules at Key Junctions – Strengthen enforcement of Yellow Box junctions and involve the PSNI to manage major traffic choke points and improve flow across the city.

“We are committed to supporting local businesses and ensuring that Belfast’s city centre remains accessible, vibrant, and welcoming throughout the festive season. By acting now, we can protect this vital trading period and help ensure a successful Christmas for our city’s businesses.”

A DfI spokesperson, added: “The embargo has been operating for over 20 years and covers all non -essential work by the Department, Utilities and developers on all arterial routes into the city and city centre streets. For example work on the DFI led scheme on the Sydenham By Pass will be paused during this time.

“The Department works closely with utility companies and developers so that road works schemes are not programmed during this time although some exemptions may apply for schemes where it is not feasible to stop work and for emergency works.

“Translink has also now confirmed that there will be no planned works in relation to the public realm works being carried out near Belfast Grand Central Station during the embargo period, with the exception of the ongoing works at Durham Street which shall remain closed.