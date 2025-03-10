First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Cat McCusker, president, NI Chamber, Jake Cashion, NC Chamber, Suzanne Wylie, NI Chamber and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly on day one of a business mission to North Carolina, hosted by NI Chamber

First Minister, Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly began a series of high-profile engagements by visiting the globally renowned Research Triangle Park

The mission is led by First Minister, Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly, who began a series of high-profile engagements by visiting the globally renowned Research Triangle Park (RTP) this morning.

Spanning more than 7,000 acres, RTP is a global centre for innovation, attracting high-potential companies in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, information technology and advanced manufacturing. It is renowned for fostering collaborations between corporations, startups, and research institutions. The NI delegation was there to uncover how such an ecosystem can be used to support business growth and help technological advancements to flourish.

Later today they will visit the Poulton Innovation Centre at NC State University’s Centennial Campus before a series of political engagements, including a private meeting between the First Minister and deputy First Minister and North Carolina’s Secretary of State, Elaine F. Marshall and Lieutenant Governor, Rachel Hunt.

The delegation is a result of NI Chamber’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NC Chamber, which was signed 12 months ago. This evening, NC State University will host a special reception to mark the anniversary and the significant traction it has earned to date.

Speaking from North Carolina, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Growing our economy is our focus for this important visit as we develop business and investment opportunities, strengthening our partnership with North Carolina.

“We have close economic ties with U.S. companies. We have welcomed over 1,300 international companies, creating thousands of good jobs in the process.

“We offer one of the most efficient business environments in Europe. We have a young, dynamic and highly skilled workforce with unique access to trade opportunities in Britain and Europe. The potential we offer is huge, and we compete on the world stage. That is the message I will be bringing to investors.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “The Memorandum of Understanding between both Chambers of Commerce was built on the commitment to work together, to unlock new economic opportunities, drive innovation, and create lasting business relationships. And one year on, it is clear that this partnership is thriving.

“Building the connections between ourselves and the U.S. is key to our economic growth and we are breaking new ground on this visit.

“There are such parallels between our economic strengths and the potential for this approach is huge. Our visit demonstrates our support for this approach as we recognise the benefits of the opportunity to come together, share expertise, explore new markets, and forge meaningful collaborations.”

Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber says it is a unique partnership, which works because of the ‘many synergies’ between both Northern Ireland and North Carolina: “Over the last year, NI Chamber has been working intensively with business, academics and potential investors in North Carolina, a state which we identified as having many synergies with our own economy.

“Now, we are seeing that translate into game-changing opportunities for joint investments and expanding business footprints, research partnerships and alliances. This mission is about expanding those new relationships further and together, showcasing Northern Ireland and North Carolina as regions of joint business opportunity.

“Our MOU with NC Chamber has garnered significant political interest on both sides of the Atlantic, and we are delighted that on our return visit, we are accompanied by the First Minister and deputy First Minister, as well as universities and business leaders. Our mission is about making business-to-business connections, learning from best-practices and business and politicians together pitching Northern Ireland as a unique and compelling place to invest and do business.”

Gary Salamido, president and CEO, NC Chamber added: “Since signing our MOU with the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry one year ago, the relationship between our two organizations has only strengthened as we work together to realize new opportunities for the diverse set of businesses in each of our memberships. We both offer a great place to live, work, and raise a family and these visits showcase that. They are also an opportunity for our members to find news ways to grow their businesses, invest in their people, and compete in today’s global marketplace."