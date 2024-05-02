Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Queens Quay Kiosk Part of Waterfront Regeneration Maritime Belfast Trust is searching for an operator with the ‘right blend of taste, quality, products and commercial acumen’ to start trading this summer at a new kiosk on Belfast’s waterfront.

Located on Queen’s Quay between the Odyssey Arena and the Lagan Weir pedestrian bridge, the new kiosk is part of ongoing plans to develop Belfast’s historic waterfront as a vibrant and connected experience.

A joint initiative between Belfast City Council, the Department for Communities and Maritime Belfast, the attractive kiosk provides two distinct spaces, one for serving hot drinks and snacks and one for souvenirs or artisan products such as breads, cheeses or arts and crafts. Ideally, one operator is being sought to manage both spaces.

Kerrie Sweeney, CEO of Maritime Belfast, the charity responsible for preserving and promoting Belfast’s maritime heritage, said: “Queen’s Quay was established in the 1840s as the harbour began to expand and became a bustling transportation hub. The railway lines from County Down terminated here and the nearby ferry stops transported shipyard workers across the harbour to work.

“In the past 20-years, however, the arrival of the Odyssey, Titanic Quarter and Titanic Belfast has transformed the area into the hub of Belfast’s entertainment and tourism scene. Thanks to Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities we now have a state-of-the-art kiosk to meet demand in this busy area which is integral to plans for the ongoing regeneration of Belfast’s waterfront.”

The Maritime Mile benefits from high levels of footfall, estimated at over three million annually, including leisure walkers, cyclists, workers, students, residents and visitors.

Jonathan Haughey from lettings agency, Lisney, which is marketing the new kiosk, explained: “At a time when trading conditions have been difficult for the hospitality sector, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an increasingly popular part of the city.

“Located on the Maritime Mile this promising location is attractive to both locals and visitors. All we need now is an operator with the right blend of taste, quality, products and commercial acumen who can showcase what’s great about this city.”