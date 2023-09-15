Watch more videos on Shots!

Belfast accountancy and advisory practice Baker Tilly Mooney Moore has expanded its business services department, welcoming Emma Scott and James Malee to the team.

Emma joins the department as payroll administrator, while James takes on the position of trainee accountant.

Servicing companies across sectors including retail, hospitality, construction and engineering, the firm’s business services department operates a full accounting, bookkeeping and payroll processing function.

Payroll administrator at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore Emma Scott, business services partner Stephen McConnell and trainee accountant James Malee

Emma brings experience to the role of payroll administrator, having worked at another mid-tier accountancy firm and as a payroll specialist in the local food processing industry.

Having recently moved to Northern Ireland, James joins the team after holding the position of accounts assistant at a practice in Liverpool, where he also studied accounting and finance at Liverpool Hope University.

Business services is one of Baker Tilly Mooney Moore’s specialised areas which also cover audit and assurance, taxation, restructuring & insolvency and consulting.

Stephen McConnell, business services partner at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, said: “We are pleased to welcome Emma and James to the team. We are a busy and growing department that has the privilege of working with companies of all sizes in Northern Ireland, visiting their premises or working from our offices to operate their accounting function so they don’t have to. With experience in accounting and payroll administration at other leading accounting practices, James and Emma’s knowledge and expertise will enhance and add value to this service.”

Emma explained: “I am thrilled to join the Business Services team at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore. Having spent my initial weeks getting to know the client base, I am looking forward to supporting our specialist team and the wide range of businesses we work with.”