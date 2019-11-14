Business student ‘exceptional’ says college

Business student Adam Carville who graduated from Belfast Met this week has been described as “exceptional” by the college.

Twenty-one-year-old Adam, originally from Newtownards, has proceeded straight into second year at the University of Ulster to top up his HND to a degree in business.

He is a former head boy of St. Columbanus College in Bangor.

Commenting on the Belfast Met course, Adam said: “When I first started the course I didn’t know what area to specialise in, so it gave me the chance to learn a wide range of the elements within business.

“I realised what areas suited me best and that prefer working with teams of people rather than just with numbers. I’d now like to pursue a career in business resource management.”