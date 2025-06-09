Pictured with Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald at Parliament Buildings, Belfast are professor Tom Cooney, director of the Self Employment for Persons with Disabilities Programme, TU Dublin; Hannah Bryson, who participated on the programme last year; and Siobhan Owens, Go Succeed, Belfast City Council.

Applications are now open for a new business support programme for people with disabilities in Northern Ireland.

Hosted and delivered by TU Dublin, the Self Employment for Persons with Disabilities Programme is about breaking down barriers and ensuring that disabled people have access to the skills and support needed to become successful entrepreneurs. The programme is being made available to people in Northern Ireland for the first time following a collaboration with the Department for the Economy, Go Succeed and Disability Action.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “This is the only customised entrepreneurship programme for people with disabilities available in Ireland. It directly addresses the unique and often overlooked challenges that disabled entrepreneurs face on their journey to business ownership.

“The programme has already seen remarkable success in the south, with many participants having already begun the journey of launching their own start-ups, underscoring the importance of programmes like this in making entrepreneurship accessible to all. Indeed over 90% of participants each year state that they feel more empowered to re-enter the labour market after completing the programme.”

The programme is open to disabled people, including those with visible, invisible, sensory, learning, mental health or neurodivergent conditions, who wish to start their own business. The programme is specifically designed for people at the early stages of developing a business idea. Lectures take place online every week for 12 weeks, running from September through to December. Participants also have the opportunity to receive an accredited award upon completion.

Fully funded by AIB, the programme is free to all participants.

Marty McLoughlin, employment and skills services manager at Disability Action, said: “This course is a hugely welcome development for our sector. It offers practical, tailored support that empowers disabled people to take real steps toward self-employment – something we know many have the ambition and potential to achieve.”

As the programme is significantly oversubscribed each year, early applications are advised. Successful applicants will be selected based solely on the quality of their business idea. Applications are open until 31 July 2025.