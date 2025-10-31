Businesses in Northern Ireland face growing financial distress in difficult economy

Lawrence O’Hara of Begbies Traynor in Northern Ireland

With the economy remaining sluggish, businesses in Northern Ireland during Q3 2025 experienced an uplift in early signs of financial distress since the previous quarter, faster than that seen across the UK as a whole, according to the latest Red Flag Alert research from leading independent business rescue and recovery specialist Begbies Traynor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the third quarter of 2025, over 12,100 businesses in the province suffered from early or ‘significant’ financial distress. This was a rise of 21.6% compared with the same period the previous year, and a 16% increase since the previous quarter.

Providing a quarterly snapshot of Britain’s corporate health, the Red Flag Alert data shows that across the UK there was a 14.8% rise in significant distress year-on-year and a 9% increase compared with Q2 2025, with 726,600 businesses now in significant distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Northern Ireland, levels of advanced or ‘critical’ distress in the latest quarter rose by 64% year-on-year, and by 10.9% since Q2 2025, affecting over 930 businesses in the province. These increases were below the UK total which experienced a 78% uplift in this type of distress since Q3 2024, and a rise of 12.6% quarter-on-quarter with more than 55,500 businesses now categorised as being in this advanced distress.

Lawrence O’Hara, who leads Begbies Traynor in Northern Ireland, said: “Businesses in Northern Ireland and across the UK are continuing to struggle in the face of ongoing issues, including the worst inflation of any G7 country. Although there was a very slight growth in GDP in August, retail sales grew and inflation was lower than expected, the economy is moving forwards slowly. As well as the problem of stagnating real wages, there is the added worry of rising unemployment which could set pressure on consumer spending.”

Thomas McKay, managing partner for Begbies Traynor in Northern Ireland, added: “After such a challenging few years for businesses, we are continuing to see an increasing number of firms struggling in the face of ongoing inflation as well as global trade uncertainty. Unfortunately, levels of early distress in Northern Ireland are growing more quickly than those across the UK as a whole and we urge business owners to prepare for the tough economic climate to continue – it is vital that they keep a very close eye on finances and seek professional support at the first sign of problems when advisers will have more tools available to help them to prevent problems from escalating.”