Businesses on hold with ‘wait and see’ Brexit stance

Businesses across the island of Ireland continue to defer decisions and hold back on investment against the backdrop of Brexit according to the latest indicators from InterTradeIreland.

The latest all-island Business Monitor reveals that only 11% of business planned to increase levels of staff training in Q1 2019, compared to 17% in the same period last year, while only 4% considered upgrading or changing premises.

Almost a third of larger companies (31%) say that Brexit is having a negative impact on investment decisions.

Of concern, it said, was that the number of businesses planning to invest in innovation remains low, with just 6% of firms planning to spend on research and development over the next year.

The latest findings also point to the specific vulnerabilities of smaller businesses, with 34% of micro firms recording profit margins of less than 5%.

Such small margins, it warned, leave those firms particularly vulnerable to external shocks that cause even minor cost rises.

Employment , too, remains static, with 89% of firms neither increasing or reducing staff in the past quarter.

There is a clear link between exporting and performance. Exporters have better outcomes across a range of indicators including turnover, employment and productivity. However, the latest figures point to a slowing down in the performance of cross-border traders, with only 18% reporting a rise in sales in Q1 2019, compared to 26% per cent in the previous quarter.

Nearly half (44%) say they have been impacted by Brexit.

Aidan Gough, InterTradeIreland’s strategy and policy director, said: “While the wider economy on the island remains resilient, there are further signs of difficulties generated by the uncertainty around Brexit.”