Businesses reminded to keep Belfast streets clean or face fine

Belfast City Council is encouraging businesses right across the city to clean up their act and sign up to its Belfast Litter Pledge to maintain a litter free environment around their premises and reduce waste generated.

Cllr Matt Collins, chair of the People and Communities Committee, said: “Right across Belfast people are working hard to make our city an attractive place to live, work and invest. First impressions are very important and that’s why we are challenging local businesses to take pride in their appearance and show that they care for their locality by signing up to our Belfast Litter Pledge.

“Not only does it set a good example to others, it could benefit overall business performance by encouraging more footfall through their doors.”

To help businesses on their Litter Pledge journey, council will provide a support service to advise businesses of the benefits of being more litter aware and will also provide a free litter kit containing litter picks, dustpans, brushes, gloves, window stickers and pocket ash trays to help get started.

Businesses have a responsibility to look after and maintain the area around their premises and failing to do so could result in a legal notice being served and fine of £110.