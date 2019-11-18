Businesses to meet party leaders

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) is offering business leaders a unique opportunity to engage with party leaders ahead of election day.

The ‘Five Leaders; Five Days’ series of events is designed to provide parties with an opportunity to spell out their policies for business and the economy, while allowing the business community to contribute to and inform the debate on these and other vital issues over a five day period.

NI Chamber president John Healy said: “This election is a pivotal moment for Northern Ireland and the UK. In the two and a half years since we last went to the polls for Westminster elections, everything and nothing has happened in politics.

“Despite the hard work and success of many businesses, indicators show that the Northern Ireland economy is slowing. Businesses are holding back on investment, concerned about cash-flow and in too many cases, unable to push ahead with growth.

“If we want the parties to keep the economy at the heart of the political agenda we need to let them know that – loud and clear. NI Chamber is hosting its 5 Leaders; 5 Days series of events over the coming weeks so members can do just that.

“At such a critical juncture, this is an opportunity for people in business to interrogate policy positions and, indeed, to encourage policy makers to explore new initiatives and proposals. I would strongly recommend that as many companies as possible use this platform as an opportunity to make their voices heard.”

The first of the five events takes place on 25 November when Colum Eastwood will outline his party’s plans for the economy. Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill will speak on 26 November, with Alliance’s Naomi Long addressing businesses on 2 December. UUP’s Steve Aiken will speak on 3 December with DUP leader Arlene Foster concluding the series on December 6.

The General Election will take place on December 12.