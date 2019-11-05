Businesses urged to take part in Skills Northern Ireland

Businesses are being urged to get involved in Skills Northern Ireland, an interactive exhibition aimed at 14-19 years olds, teachers, parents and influencers.

The organisers say that the changing nature of the jobs market, including digitalisation and automation, means that there is an even greater need for specialised, tailored advice for young people.

The event will take place at TEC Belfast on November 20 and 21.

Dr Deirdre Hughes OBE, Chair of Skills Northern Ireland, said: “With 60 exhibitors ready to inspire more than 7,000 visitors from over 70 educational establishments already booked in to attend the event, Skills Northern Ireland provides a unique opportunity to recruit fresh new talent who are searching for careers, jobs, apprenticeships or training opportunities.

“The exhibition taps into starting early with career conversations, tackling any misconceptions and providing inspiration, information and role models for young people, parents and teachers.

“This year we have teamed up with City and Guilds to ask young people about their ideas for jobs and skills of the future. Students and young people can have their say by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/your-ideas-jobs-skills.”

NIE Networks has trained more than 600 apprentices through their dedicated in-house facilities and experienced instructors for over 40 years.

As the headline sponsor for Skills Northern Ireland, they will be using the opportunity to engage with both pupils and teachers and to highlight the skills gaps in STEM related roles.

Dean Morrow, trainee engineer at NIE Networks, said: “Skills Northern Ireland provided NIE Networks with a perfect platform from which to promote the company and our apprenticeship and graduate programmes. It was also a great experience for me personally as it has improved my confidence in speaking to the general public and working as a team to promote the careers we have on offer.

“I really enjoy getting involved in outreach events with NIE Networks. We had so many young people visit our stand over the course of the exhibition; I think with us visually showing them our job roles it gave them a better understanding of what is actually involved in working as an electrical engineer.”

Gordon Parkes, HR Director for NIE Networks said: “NIE Networks offer a range of career opportunities including apprenticeships, work placements, graduate trainee programmes and scholarships. Skills NI is about connecting talented young people with career and skills opportunities they may not have previously considered and helps them plan the best educational path to follow.

“With such a demand for STEM skills this is an incredibly exciting time to join the industry especially with the expansion of renewable energy technology. NIE Networks are at the leading edge of developing innovative technology and platforms so I can’t encourage young people enough to visit us at Skills NI and see where their career could take them.”

To find out more about the event visit www.skillsnorthernireland.co.uk.