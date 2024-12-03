This special event offers a chance to not only pick up unique, handcrafted gifts but also to support local social enterprises that are working tirelessly to make a positive impact in Northern Ireland

As the festive season takes hold and Christmas lights twinkle across the city, there’s an exciting opportunity to give back while you shop!

This December, Social Enterprise NI is inviting the public to #BuySocial and join the holiday cheer at the Social Enterprise Christmas Market in Belfast. The market will take place on Thursday, December 5, from 3pm to 8pm at 2 Royal Avenue, Belfast.

This special event offers a chance to not only pick up unique, handcrafted gifts but also to support local social enterprises that are working tirelessly to make a positive impact in Northern Ireland. Whether you're searching for eco-friendly products, tasty treats, or one-of-a-kind artisan gifts, the Social Enterprise Christmas Market promises to have something for everyone.

When you shop at this market, you’re making a difference. Every purchase you make contributes directly to social and environmental causes in Northern Ireland. From providing employment opportunities to marginalized groups, to supporting initiatives that promote sustainability, your holiday shopping can help drive positive change.

Event highlights include:

Innovative Local Stalls: Discover unique products from social enterprises like Madlug, Bolster, TedTanic, Orchardville, Fringe Coffee, and more. Each stall showcases products that are as meaningful as they are beautiful.

Festive Entertainment: Enjoy live music by the Ukulele Rockstars, who’ll be performing a fun mix of classics from Johnny Cash to Guns N’ Roses. Plus, don’t miss a special pop-up performance from Bootleg, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Santa’s Post Office: Bring the kids along to create special letters to Santa at the arts and crafts station. It’s a fun way to let their imagination run wild while getting into the festive spirit.

Learn and Support: Hear the inspiring stories behind each social enterprise and learn how your support helps create real change. It’s not just about shopping—it’s about making a meaningful impact in your community.

Colin Jess, CEO of Social Enterprise Northern Ireland, explained: "This Christmas, we’re encouraging everyone to think about the impact of their spending. By supporting the Social Enterprise Christmas Market, you’re not just buying a gift – you’re helping to create positive change in our communities. It’s a powerful way to celebrate the spirit of the season."

Bring your friends, family, and holiday cheer to 2 Royal Avenue this December 5. With its mix of shopping, entertainment, and community spirit, the Social Enterprise Christmas Market is more than just an event—it’s an opportunity to support the incredible social enterprises shaping Northern Ireland’s future.