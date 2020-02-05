Call for tax powers to boost businesses in NI

Northern Ireland should be given greater powers to reduce taxes to boost businesses, Tory MPs have said.

Former Northern Ireland secretary Owen Paterson urged the Government to restart talks with the reinstated Northern Ireland Executive over introducing a differentiated level of corporation tax.

Responding during Northern Ireland questions in the Commons, Northern Ireland minister Robin Walker said the UK Government “stand ready” to restart talks on corporation tax reductions.

Tory backbencher Laurence Robertson added: “As well as discussing corporation tax, which he should, will he also consider the levels of VAT on tourism and air passenger duty (APD) with the Executive because I understand both have been reduced in the Republic of Ireland?”

Mr Walker added: “The tourism potential of Northern Ireland is enormous and I can confirm to him as previously committed, this Government is reviewing the devolution of APD and that review is ongoing.”

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Tony Lloyd asked whether Boris Johnson was right that there would be no checks between goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Mr Walker responded: “There will be no changes for movements of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and when discussing the protocol with the EU, the UK will be ambitious on how flexible we can make this system.”