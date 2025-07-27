Councillor Ian McLaughlin, chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee is joined by artist Anna McDonald-Anakaa, who is test trading at St George’s Market for free for six weeks this summer, and fishmonger David Cully from George S Cully & Son, who have been trading at the market for 63 years. Summer shoppers are being encouraged to check out what's on offer from both established and up and coming traders at Belfast’s historic St George's and Smithfield Markets during Independent Retail Month this July

Both markets, operated by Belfast City Council, are open throughout the summer - Smithfield is open Monday to Saturday (9.30am to 5.30pm) and St George's Market runs every weekend (Friday, 8am-2pm, Saturday, 9am-3pm, and Sunday, 10am-3pm).

Dating back to 1896, St George's Market continues to grow, attracting over a million visitors per year and offering a mix of older traders, selling quality produce and popular traditional products, alongside newer stallholders who are helping to broaden the market’s appeal to customers. The market, which offers over 500 stalls across each weekend, is also a huge draw with tourists to the city, with almost a third of visitors surveyed travelling to Belfast from Britain and Ireland.

More than two thirds of those surveyed said they mainly came to Belfast to visit the market, and over 80% would recommend St George’s to others.

The council’s ‘Test Trade at St George’s’ initiative is also going to strength to strength, supporting over 100 local entrepreneurs since first launching as a pilot scheme in 2019. Open to individuals receiving assistance through the council’s business support service, it gives budding businesses the chance to trial their products and services with customers, for free for six weeks, while building their experience in sales, marketing and customer service.

Smithfield Market is also home to many local traders and Belfast characters, offering over 30 unique shops and retailers, including essential repairs, antiques, handmade toys and household furnishings.

