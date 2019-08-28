Carrick company fits the ‘second largest bar in UK’

Carrick-based McCue Crafted Fit has completed an extensive contract as part of a restoration project at the Standard Hotel in London.

McCue’s work consisted of the fit-out of the entire ground floor area including the lobby and restaurant.

The bar, designed by Shawn Hausman and created by McCue, is said to be the second longest bar in the UK.

The colourful Double Standard Bar is one the most prominent features of the King’s Cross hotel.

Gary Purdy, McCue’s managing director designate,said: “The Standard Hotel in London was a fantastic project for McCue to be involved in, especially with it being the brand’s first hotel outside the United States. We were delighted to have the opportunity to showcase our work and craftsmanship in what was a unique and exciting project for McCue.”

Recently, the company completed the fit-out of a number of areas of the former Camden Town Hall annexe also in London.

McCue’s work in London and the UK has included projects for The Corinthia Hotel, Four Seasons at Ten Trinity Square, The Berkeley Hotel and Claridge’s. Recently, McCue Crafted Fit has reported a resurgence of work in the Republic of Ireland.

The award-winning specialist refurbishment and fit-out company, completed the fit-out of a number of food and beverage and retail stores at the new purpose-built holiday village which opened in Co Longford last month.