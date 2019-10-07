Carrick company is Export Business of the Year

Carrick company Ryobi Aluminium Castings (UK) has been named as Export Business of the Year.

The accolade was presented in the Northern Ireland heat of the Chamber Business Awards 2019, organised by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the British Chambers of Commerce.

The awards are a highlight of the business calendar, recognising the key role that local businesses play in driving the UK economy.

Ryobi Aluminium Castings (UK), will now go forward to represent Northern Ireland in the national finals, which take place in London on November 28.

David Watson, Managing Director at Ryobi Aluminium Castings (UK), said: “I am delighted to receive this prestigious award on behalf of the Ryobi Team in Carrickfergus against such strong competition.

“It is an acknowledgment of the dedication and hard work for all the staff in the plant and in particular a testament to the skills of our engineers and technicians involved in the design and development of advanced manufacturing processes capable of producing technically complex automotive components to the highest quality standards. Today I feel really proud of the whole team.”

John Healy, President of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added: “The Chamber Business Awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the best of business. Across the country, there are firms of all sizes and sectors thriving and showing their innovation and adaptability, even in the midst of turbulent times.

“Our businesses communities continue to generate prosperity and opportunity so it’s only right that we support and shout about the fantastic things they are doing.”