Carrick named as ‘Rising Star’

Carrick’s High Street has been named as a finalist in the Great British High Street Awards.

The town centre street is among finalists in the Rising Star category alongside Broughshane Street, Ballymena; Armagh city centre and Newry city centre.

The Rising Star High Street Award “celebrates up and coming local communities who are on their way to transforming for the future”.

All applications were reviewed by an independent panel of judges.

All shortlisted high streets will be visited by the Great British High Street judges. Finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony in London in November.

To vote, visit the Great British High Street Awards website where Carrick has been described as “a Northern Irish town working hard to attract new visitors”.

It has also been stated: “Events and initiatives include a Christmas artisan market, a community fashion show featuring a wide range of local traders, from hairdressers to the local shoe shop.

“This year, Carrickfergus hopes to build on the success of 2018/19 with a summer artisan festival, a music festival and a mystery shopping exercise.

“The Shop Carrick app, which was originally launched in 2017. has been incorporated into the Carrickfergus Town Centre Partnership ‘Shop Local’ campaign and has since seen a 70 per cent increase in downloads and a monthly increase in footfall.”