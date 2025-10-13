Carson McDowell Strengthens Leadership with Four New Partner Promotions

Carson McDowell, Northern Ireland’s largest independent law firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of four outstanding lawyers to its partnership: Faye Phillips, Le-ann Campbell, Rachael McAdorey, and Rosie Timoney. These appointments reflect the firm’s continued growth and its commitment to recognising excellence, leadership, and dedication across its teams.

Faye Phillips is recognised as one of Northern Ireland’s leading specialists in planning and environmental law. She advises clients on planning and enforcement appeals, as well as judicial reviews of planning and environmental decisions. Le-ann Campbell is a highly respected corporate lawyer who is recognised in the market for her expertise in the energy and renewables sector. Rachael McAdorey is a well-regarded healthcare lawyer known for representing healthcare professionals, including doctors, dentists, and pharmacists, in disciplinary and regulatory proceedings. Rosie Timoney is a highly- skilled corporate lawyer, with expertise in corporate governance and advisory work, supporting clients across a broad range of sectors.

This announcement comes during a landmark year for Carson McDowell. The firm was named Corporate Law Firm of the Year at the Insider Dealmaker Awards, received a Highly Commended recognition in the Regional Offshore Law Firm of the Year category at the Legal Business Awards in London, and was listed among the Belfast Telegraph’s Top 100 Companies, a testament to its strong financial performance and leadership in the legal sector.

Carson McDowell continues to hold top-tier rankings across multiple practice areas in both Chambers UK andThe Legal 500, and recently welcomed its largest-ever trainee cohort in Northern Ireland, underscoring its long-term commitment to nurturing legal talent.

Pictured (left to right): Racheal McAdorey, Roger McMillan, Neasa Quigley, Rosie Timoney, Le-ann Campbell and Faye Phillips at the Lyric Theatre

Roger McMillan, Managing Partner, commented:

“On behalf of all our Partners, I’m delighted to welcome Faye, Le-ann, Rachael and Rosie to the partnership. Each of them has grown with the firm and made significant contributions to our culture of collaboration and excellence. Their promotions are a reflection of their exceptional skill, leadership, and the values that define Carson McDowell. We are proud to support their continued success and to create opportunities for talented lawyers across the firm.”

With over 200 professionals across its Belfast and Dublin offices, Carson McDowell now boasts a leadership team of 45 partners, maintaining the largest partner group among law firms headquartered in Northern Ireland.

Neasa Quigley, Senior Partner, added:

“Our clients rely on us for trusted advice on their most important matters, and that trust is built on the calibre of our people. Faye, Le-ann, Rachael and Rosie exemplify the expertise and dedication that define our firm. Their promotion strengthens our team and enhances the service we deliver to clients across Northern Ireland and beyond.”

