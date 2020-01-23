Castlecourt double boost investment

Sportswear giant O’Neills is opening a new superstore at Belfast’s CastleCourt Shopping Centre on March 5, adding 25 new jobs as part of their expansion in retail.

CastleCourt also confirmed that leading UK beauty and healthcare retailer Superdrug was increasing its investment at Belfast’s leading shopping centre, boosting its size by a third to 8,000 sq. ft and confirming its position as Northern Ireland’s flagship branch.

Superdrug has more than 800 stores across the UK stocking a great range of health and beauty products, the company employs more than 14,000 people.

O’Neills’ decision to expand further by securing tenancy at Belfast’s CastleCourt brings its total number of retail outlets in Northern Ireland to eight and its second for Belfast.

A major recruitment drive is now underway to fill a range of roles, including assistant managers, supervisors and sales assistants. The company which now employs over 900 staff across the island of Ireland, opened a major retail outlet in Derry city centre 18 months ago.

Founded in 1918, O’Neills designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of sports and leisure wear and is well known for its Gaelic games sportswear which it sells around the world.

Kieran Kennedy, Managing Director of O’Neills, said: “Our investment in CastleCourt and Belfast city centre represents a significant expansion of our business in Northern Ireland and in our bricks and mortar retail offering. This investment complements our strong online presence and the confidence in our innovative brand and product range.”

Retail giant Matalan also chose CastleCourt as its first city centre location on the island of Ireland, creating 50 jobs at the fashion and homeware’s new 24,000 sq. ft. space.

Fashion, footwear and accessories brand DV8, retail fashion specialist and one of Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned clothing and homeware retailers SD Kells and Irish café chain Insomnia Coffee Company have also located at the iconic Royal Avenue location.

Opened in 1990, CastleCourt has more than 1,600 secure car parking spaces and hosts a range of family-friendly activities throughout the year. The centre remains home to some of the UK and Ireland’s biggest retail brands including Debenhams, New Look, Argos and Matalan and its Food Court includes leading brands O’Brien’s, KFC, Burger King and Subway. Top coffee chains Starbucks, Insomnia and Costa Coffee are also located within the centre.

Lucy Elliott, Retail Director at Wirefox, said: “These new, additional lettings investments are a testimony to the strength, appeal and location of CastleCourt as a leading dynamic retail and hospitality destination in Belfast’s city centre which enjoys high demand and strong customer loyalty.

“O’Neills and Superdrug are iconic, expanding retail brands and will complement the wide and popular offer at Northern Ireland’s best-loved centre which is now home to more than 80 retail and food brands. Indeed, we are confident that both brands will be hugely popular with the circa 12,000 students who will be relocating to the city centre to the new Ulster University campus, adjacent to CastleCourt in 2021.”

Retail letting agents Savills and CBRE represented Wirefox in relation to the Superdrug and O’Neills lettings respectively.