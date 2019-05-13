Causeway Aero acquires Bristol company Race Completions

LISBURN company, Causeway Aero has acquired the Bristol firm, Race Completions Ltd adding to its design and manufacture capabilities as well as its portfolio of aerospace approvals.

The move further bolsters Causeway’s capability with the addition of the EASA Part 21 subpart G, which gives it approval to manufacture aircraft parts and appliances in conformity with approved data, and EASA Part 145, allowing Causeway to carry out aircraft interior maintenance in the maintenance, repair and overhall (MRO) sector.

Race Completions’ extensive experience includes working directly for the main airframers and supplying bulkheads, stowages, crew rests and miscellaneous composite structures to the aviation industry.

MD Rick Crosby will be joining the Causeway Aero team, bringing with him more than 30 years experience in the aerospace industry.

“We have built up a tremendous reputation for small batch, short lead time, aero interiors work over the years,” he said.

“Being part of the Causeway Aero Group gives us now the mass production capabilities demanded by many of our existing clients, and the market.

“Causeway’s capabilities and infrastructure are second to none and its apparent that their new Lissue manufacturing facility in Lisburn gives them true mass production capability.”

Michael Rice, CEO of Causeway Aero said: “We are delighted to make this announcement.

“Race Completions is located in the midst of the aerospace sector in Bristol and gives Causeway a strong presence where the likes of Airbus is situated.

“Race brings with it a wealth of expertise particularly across design, manufacturing and maintenance.

“Causeway has built rapidly from its tremendous heritage as a leading Aero Engineering Company. In the last nine months we have expanded our in-house design, stress, certification and technical publications capabilities with world-class quality management, procurement, sub-contract manufacture and assembly capabilities so that we can provide our customers a full engineering and production solution.”