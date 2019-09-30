Causeway enterprise agency celebrates 35 years’ achievement

Enterprise Causeway has helped to contribute £7.4m to the economy of the region during the past 12 months.

During this period. the enterprise has also impacted 123 new start-up companies and 75 jobs.

The enterprise agency, which recently rebranded, now has a presence at six sites, including Coleraine, Kilrea, Ballymoney, Ballycastle and Bushmills with a new headquarters at Kilsandel House in Coleraine.

Jayne Taggart, chief executive of Enterprise Causeway, said: “This is a significant milestone for Enterprise Causeway and with nearly four decades of doing business in this community, I believe that we are truly making a difference.

“Causeway Enterprise, over the last 35 years, has supported over 3,850 new business start-ups. They have close to 100 tenants with their businesses across the six sites spanning 135,000 sq ft, employing 350 staff collectively with a combined turnover of £47m.

“The launch of Kilsandel House, a new business, events and networking hub, provides Class A office accommodation for the professional sector in addition to being home to our headquarters and expanding team. As well as bespoke office space there are desks available on hourly, daily and weekly rates which can appeal to any number of business people and entrepreneurs.

“With cutting edge technology available, it can also be used as a fantastic training facility with meeting rooms available for hire. This hub supports the entrepreneur and allows them to be nurtured as well as connected.

“We recently rebranded and our new strapline ‘grow into greatness’ says it all. We want our tenants to grow, expand, thrive, create new jobs and operate in new markets. One of our first tenants was John Armstrong of Armstrong Medical who is now on our board.

“Our core purpose is to see new businesses created, to see them grow and to see them survive. This is an exciting time for the organisation and the business community with lots of support on offer from pre start-up offerings with our exploring enterprise programme as well as a strong offering of programmes that equip the entrepreneur to scale and grow their business.”

Enterprise Causeway is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.