CBRE new Property Managers

CBRE’s Property Management in Belfast has been appointed as Property Managers at Erskine House in Belfast city centre.

Erskine House is one of the city centre’s newest Grade A office developments, comprising c.110,000 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation with ground floor retail space. The mixed-use development will be home to popular US fashion and lifestyle retailer Anthropolgie’s first Irish store, as well as HMRC’s new regional hub in Northern Ireland.

HMRC expect to move into the building before the end of 2019, whilst Anthropologie opened its doors last month.

Paddy Henry, Associate Director at CBRE said: “Erskine House is an exciting addition to the impressive property portfolio that already exists at CBRE in Northern Ireland, and we are thrilled to have been appointed. The scheme, which is one of the newest and most impressive to come to fruition in Belfast, has already achieved an ‘Excellent’ BREEAM certification, and we are working hard to ensure that the building’s tenants remain compliant with this.”

CBRE, who is acting on behalf of Orby Investment Ltd, will also be responsible for managing defects and maintenance in the building and assisting with tenants’ fit outs until the development completes.