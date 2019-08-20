CCU Credit Union opens new branch

CCU Credit Union, one of the biggest Credit Unions in Belfast, has opened a new branch in The Park Centre shopping centre on the Donegall Road in south-west Belfast.

Thanks to the inward investment 10 new jobs have been created with the opening of the new Credit Union.

The ribbon being cut at our new Park Centre Branch. Pictured are Brian McCrory, CCU President. Trevor Greer, Community Confidence Coordinator for Belfast South Community Resources. Declan Wilson, Q Radio Presenter and Ruth Clarke, CCU CEO)

CCU Credit Union are based opposite where the new B&M and Home Bargains superstores will be located in the Park Centre.

CCU Credit Union Chief Executive Ruth Clarke said: “We are delighted to have opened our new branch in The Park Centre which will serve the communities of south and west Belfast.

“We have three other branches in Belfast and the opening of our new branch is a statement of our popularity and our growth among people who want to save, and want to access loans with a very low interest rate and take advantage of our full range of banking services.

“Our new Park Centre branch is open for new members to join and for existing members to use.

”If you are from Sandy Row, the Donegall Road, the City Centre or the entire local area, if you work locally in the City Hospital, The Royal Victoria Hospital or any local Business, if you have a family member who is already a member of CCU Credit Union, then you can join.

“Simply call in and speak with a member of staff. It only takes 10 minutes for you to become a member.

“We are the first regulated Credit Union to provide our own Debit Card.

“You can have your own current account at CCU Credit Union with your own debit card which will also build interest as you save, and will pay an annual dividend to you as a member.

“Our members in particular want more convenience and a 24 hour service.

“Our new mobile online banking app means you can connect to CCU 24/7 to check your balance, transfer money and make payments.

“CCU Credit Union is a not for profit financial co-operative owned and operated by our members.

“Our purpose is to help our members with their day to day financial needs through regular savings and fair and affordable access to loans.

“Our aims are to promote thrift among members by the accumulation of their savings and provide loans for the benefit of members at a fair and reasonable rate of interest.

“This is a fantastic new expansion for CCU Credit Union.”

CCU Credit Union new branch is located at The Park Centre, Donegall Road, Belfast, BT12 6HN.

You can contact CCU Credit Union by telephone at 02896 209734 or by email at info@ccuni.org

CCU Credit Union opening hours are;

Monday - 10.30-5pm

Tuesday - 10.30-5pm

Wednesday - 10.30-5pm

Thursday - 10.30-8pm

Friday - 10.30-8pm

Saturday - 11.30-3pm

Sunday - Closed