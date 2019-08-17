Centra’s latest addition to River House plans

Centra’s Belfast City Centre expansion is continuing with the opening of a new store at River House on High Street, bringing further convenience options to the city’s Cathedral Quarter. The doors opened to the public on Tuesday (August 13).

The brand-new store, located on the ground floor of this new 13-storey building on High Street, will be the perfect convenience location for the private offices and co-working spaces in the area and is a welcome addition to the business community.

Commenting on Centra’s continued expansion in Belfast City centre, Nigel Maxwell Sales Director Centra Northern Ireland said: “Our focus is on redefining convenience – providing our shoppers with a healthier offering and innovative ranges, particularly in food-to go and our Frank and Honest coffee brand. Centra River House is the latest example of our stores responding to the changing needs of the busy consumer and we wish Donagh and his team every success.”

With stores in Stranmillis, Malone Road and Donegall Street, River House marks the fourth Centra store for owner Donagh McGoveran.

Donagh added: “We are proud to be opening the doors of River House and look forward to welcoming customers and providing them with a one-stop shop for modern convenience.”

Offering a range of options for breakfast, lunch and dinner including a hot and cold deli and healthy salad bar Green Kitchen, there is something for everyone. Coffee lovers will be catered for with an in-store Frank and Honest gourmet coffee dock featuring 100% compostable coffee cups.

With self-service tills available, Centra River House will service those on busy schedules while at the same time cater for those seeking a more relaxed eating experience with a comfortable seating area, complete with complimentary USB charging ports and WiFi.