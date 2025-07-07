Marking Canada Day in Belfast are councillor Michael Long, Ken Brundle, Honorary Canadian Consul for Northern Ireland; Pete Wilson and Derbhile Kennedy, directors, CGI; Kyla Dittmar, Oui Poutine; Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants

CGI a leading global IT and business consulting services firm, supported this year’s Canada Day celebration in Belfast, hosted at local Canadian food business Oui Poutine.

Held in the city centre on July 1, the event was a celebration of Canadian culture, with attendees enjoying Canadian street food.

Guests included Ken Brundle, Honorary Canadian Consul for Northern Ireland, Pete Wilson and Derbhile Kennedy, directors, CGI; Kyla Dittmar, Oui Poutine; Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, Belfast councillor Michael Long and other members of Northern Ireland’s Canadian community, which now numbers over 12,000.

Chris Shorthouse, vice president, client engagement for Northern Ireland at CGI said: “As a company with deep Canadian roots and a strong local presence, we were delighted to support this community celebration. CGI is committed to being an active and positive presence in Northern Ireland, and events like this reflect the value of cultural connection, civic pride, and strong local partnerships.”

CGI, founded in Montréal in 1976, has long believed in strengthening ties with the communities it serves. With established operations in Northern Ireland, the company delivers technology and business consulting services across both the public and private sectors.

Ken Brundle, Honorary Canadian Consul for Northern Ireland, said: “The Canada Day celebration was an opportunity to reflect on enduring links between Canada and Northern Ireland. It was great to come together to share and enjoy Canadian food and culture in Belfast and we are grateful for the support of organisations like CGI that help make these community celebrations possible.”