Chain opens new flagship store

FD Exchange, second-hand technology and videogame chain CeX, has opened a new 2,000 sq ft flagship store in Lisburn after securing financial support from HSBC UK.

The move has also created four new customer service roles. FD Exchange now has 90 staff members across nine stores, with the ambition of spending £0.5m on second handgoods over the course of the next 12 months.

Trevor Finlay, director of FD Exchange, said: “We’re thrilled about our recent expansion which further cements our position and offering across Northern Ireland. We’re excited to offer more and more customers a unique shopping experience.”