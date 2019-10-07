Chamber announces winners of annual Business Awards

Eight companies have been announced as the winners of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual Chamber Business Awards.

Financial Services company FinTrU received two awards from the organisation which represents over 1,200 businesses across the province.

Winners and Highly Commended businesses from the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry's annual Chamber Business Awards are pictured receiving their awards from NI Chamber President, John Healy.

Following an independent judging process carried out by a panel of business editors and senior business figures, the winners have been named as: Small Business of the Year - Fathom

Best use of Technology - Nitec Solutions Ltd

Customer Commitment Award - Musgrave Northern Ireland

Employer of the Year - FinTrU

High Growth Business of the Year - FinTrU

Export Business of the Year - Ryobi Aluminium Casting (UK)

Family Business of the Year - Henry Brothers Ltd

Workplace Wellbeing - Farrans Construction

E-Commerce Business of the Year - Christies Direct

The national winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Chamber Awards gala dinner on November 28 at the Tobacco Dock in London.

John Healy, President of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “The Chamber Business Awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the best of business. Across the country, there are firms of all sizes and sectors thriving and showing their innovation and adaptability, even in the midst of turbulent times.

“Our business communities continue to generate prosperity and opportunity so it’s only right that we support and shout about the fantastic things they are doing.

“Each year the calibre of applicants impresses our judges, and this pool of entrants was no different. All our finalists should be proud of their success in reaching this stage and we wish them the very best of luck in the national finals in London.”

Highly Commended awards were also claimed by Environmental Street Furniture (Export Business of the Year); Hagan Homes (Small Business of the Year); Henderson Group (Workplace Wellbeing Award); IceMos Technology (Best use of Technology); KME Steelworks (High Growth Business of the Year) and Woodside Logistics Group (Family Business of the Year).