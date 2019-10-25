Chamber organises trade mission to Scotland

Sixteen Northern Ireland businesses are preparing to set off on a trade mission to Glasgow designed to help them identify and exploit new business opportunities in Scotland.

The trip is organised by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Representing a wide range of sectors including construction, engineering, management consulting, software and travel, delegates will have the opportunity visit Procurex Scotland which is set to welcome 1,500 key decision makers.

The 15th annual event will be attended by over 1,500 decision makers working in Scottish public procurement.

Part of NI Chamber’s Learn Grow Excel Programme, the intensive two day visit will also see companies meet representatives from Construction Scotland, the body responsible for leading the Scottish Construction Industry Strategy and exchange best-practice with members of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce.

Local businesses people will be joined on the trip by Ann McGregor, chief executive, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Nigel Walsh, regional director of business and Commercial Banking at Ulster Bank.

‘Learn Grow Excel’ is a private sector platform focused on assisting local companies to grow and export. It is supported by NI Chamber’s SME Partner, Power NI.