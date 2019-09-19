Chamber’s annual showcase and networking conference

Over 1,000 members of the Northern Ireland’s business community attended the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Annual Networking Conference and Business Showcase in St. George’s Market yesterday (Wednesday September 18).

Delegates heard from 25 world-class local and international speakers including Cathy Thompson, Global Head of Customer Experience Management at Hostel World, Nicola Millard, Head of Customer Insight and Futurology at BT and Naomh McElhatton, Group Sales and Marketing Director at Grafton Recruitment.

The event, which focused on ‘Sales and Marketing’ and ‘The Future of Work’ also featured a large exhibition area, where 100 exhibitors showcased products and services to delegates representing every sector in Northern Ireland.

The Annual Networking Conference was sponsored by headline sponsor Dublin Airport, along with supporting sponsors Electric Ireland, The Open University and Belfast City Council.