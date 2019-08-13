Chargifi brings Development Hub to Belfast

Chargifi, a leading provider of cloud-connected wireless charging technology, is to set up a Technology and Business Development Hub in Belfast, in a £3.6 million investment that will create 41 jobs.

The hub is part of the company’s expansion plan that aims to significantly increase its sales by developing its presence in the UK, Europe, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada and the APAC region.

Chargifi’s SaaS platform connects Chargifi SmartSpot wireless chargers to the cloud which means they can be monitored and managed, as well as connected into other systems as a smart Internet of Things (IoT) device. This enables venues such as workplaces, hotels, bars, coffee shops, airports, offices and stadiums to future proof their buildings by offering their clients access to reliable and convenient power.

Alastair Hamilton, CEO of Invest Northern Ireland, which is supporting the investment said: “Chargifi’s decision to set up its Technology and Business Development Hub in Northern Ireland was influenced by the availability of high quality talent, particularly software engineers, as well as the support offered by Invest NI. The company is a welcomed addition to Northern Ireland’s vibrant ICT sector, which has already attracted over 100 global technology companies.

“The new jobs created by Chargifi will contribute over £1.8m in annual salaries to the local economy and will introduce new skills and new opportunities to the ICT sector here.”

The Technology and Business Development Hub in Belfast will focus on the development of Chargifi’s core technology, supporting product certification, quality assurance, collaboration with technology partners, as well as a team focussed on developing go to market strategy.

Dan Bladen, CEO at Chargifi explained: “All of the leading smartphones now have wireless charging built in, and demand is ramping for this type of convenient power when away from home. Businesses are deploying Chargifi cloud-connected SmartSpots in venues and workplaces to enhance the user experience, boosting satisfaction and loyalty, all with the peace of mind that the cloud managed service ensures it is always working.

“We anticipate that the market for wireless charging will grow significantly over the next couple of years. Chargifi has the vision and technology to help drive fast adoption in the market and we are gearing up to meet the ever increasing demand. The new hub in Belfast is an important part of our growth story.”

Chargifi has deployed SmartSpots around the world and counts global brands such as Amazon, Pret A Manger, Grand Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott, WeWork and MGM Resorts among its customers.

Invest NI has offered the company £328,000 of support towards the new jobs.