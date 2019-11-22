Chef Marty opens second restaurant

A new restaurant has opened in Belfast city centre with £170,000 support from First Trust.

Ora has been launched by chef Marty Murphy.

Ora, the Mauri word for ‘life’, aims to offer guests a unique dining experience through its innovative menu influenced by global favours and food concepts.

Marty explained: ““Ora was born from my love of the food experiences I encountered on my travels from Vietnam and South Africa, to Amsterdam and New Zealand.

“I wanted to create an entirely new eating concept for Belfast, so the menu is packed with carefully created flavour profiles and combinations in a tapas style format with distinctive wine pairings to try.

“Customers are responding really well to Ora’s cosmopolitan menu and cosy setting and we are delighted to have taken bookings for over 7,000 people between both restaurants for Christmas this year.”

Philip Green, business relationship banker at First Trust Bank commented: “Ora reflects Marty’s passion for food and culture, and we were delighted to help bring his latest culinary vision to life.

“The restaurant serves a unique gap in the market, appealing to the pre-theatre crowd and also those searching for fine dining and a broad wine selection.

“I have supported Marty and his team for six years from the inception of Howard St.”