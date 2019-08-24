Choice launch £1.7m redevelopment plan

Choice have launched a £1.7million redevelopment of their supported living scheme - Altigarron Court in West Belfast.

The scheme, which will include 14 new, supported living units accommodating 14 people, is expected to open late 2020.

Altigarron Court offers 24 hour supported accommodation for people with long-term mental health needs in West Belfast. Choice jointly manages the accommodation with Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and Inspire Wellbeing.

Together this partnership provides personalised community based support for people who have had experience of mental ill health.

The original scheme comprised of two bungalows, one that accommodated seven people and a smaller bungalow accommodating four people. This new investment will offer 10 no one person one bedroom self-contained apartments including the provision for two bariatric residents and a four bedroom shared unit. The scheme will also include a communal area and staff facilities with 24-hour call service for tenants.

Michael McDonnell, Group Chief Executive of Choice said: “We have made a commitment to not only addressing the growing housing waiting list but to continuously improve and evaluate our existing stock to ensure that the best facilities are on offer for all of our tenants. Altigarron Court has provided supported living for local residents in the West Belfast area for 26 years and our investment in this redevelopment shows our long-term commitment to continuing this service.

“I must also thank our management partners Inspire Wellbeing who have provided much needed expertise and knowledge in mental health which ensures that together, we provide tailored secure support to tenants”.

Scheme contractor Andrew Bradley Ltd has collaborated with Rolston Architects in developing a scheme that is both of high quality and a level of comfort expected of its tenants. The contractor took possession of the site in March 2019 and is expected to complete September 2020.

Billy Murphy, Director of Inspire Wellbeing said: “Building and maintaining partnerships is vital in ensuring the long term viability of support services to those who avail of social housing in Northern Ireland. Working with Choice has ensured that everyone who calls Altigarron Court home receives personalised, recovery focused support to assist them in realising their potential to live independent lives as part of the wider community.”