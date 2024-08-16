Where it all began...my granny used to knit and sell the items to the local shops, she would send my granda to get her wool every week.

He had the idea he would find a wholesaler and buy bulk so that he didn’t have to go into town every week to buy wool from the shops. My granny started selling the wool to friends and it ended up that granda was going to the wholesalers every week. Everytime he was down he brought something new home for my granny to sell starting with tights, then ladies night dresses, baby clothes and it spiralled from there. In no time the living room of the house was filled with clothes and people came to buy whatever they had. The next room was taken over in the house and eventually my granny and granda and their three children all had to sleep in the same bedroom because there was clothes everywhere else.

Cars would queue up the road to get the house. I would say 70% of the children in Dungannon got kitted out from my granny’s house in the 70’s. A few years later my granda built the house my granny still lives in now and they all moved into it and turned the old house into a shop.

A few years later in 1982 my granda bought a shop in Church street in Dungannon and called it Elizabeth’s. He worked there and my granny stayed at the shop beside the house.

They worked like that for a few years until my granny moved into Dungannon to work alongside him. I have such fond memories of the shop in town. I was in it everyday because my mum worked for me granny and granda. I remember as a child I would go to get the 10 o’clock scones in the bakery, go to the chippy to get lunch and I even took the day before takings to the bank around the corner.

Everyone knew everyone and when I went with granda on any messages around the town he talked more to everyone than actually getting what we went out for in the first place. I was involved in the shop since I was born. I was going on business trips with my grandparents when I was able to walk. It was my life growing up in the shop and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

In 2004 my mum took over the day to day running of the shop so that my granny and granda could take a back seat which they never really did. Sadly though in 2008 the shop closed rates where constantly rising the recession hit and my granny and granda retired. My mum went and got a job elsewhere and that was it. The end of an era.

Until on New Year's Day 2024 my granny, my mum and myself sat in my mum’s living room discussing my return to work from maternity. I suggested to mum as a joke we could start up Elizabeth’s again….! Roll on seven months later and Uniformsni was born my very own business. It’s amazing 15 years later I have picked up where they left off.

If I’m half as successful as my grandparents and my mum, I’d be happy. Sadly my granda passed away six years ago but I know if he was here now he would move heaven and earth to help me succeed.

Over the past four weeks since I opened the doors to my new business adventure Uniformsni it has been so lovely to meet everyone that has come to see me so far.

A lot of these customers can remember getting their school uniforms and clothes from Elizabeth’s and now they are bringing their children to me. I would like to thank everyone that has supported me so far in my new business adventure.

1 . Uniformsni Elizabeth's shop pictured in the late 1980s Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Uniformsni The old house which was turned into the shop in the 1970’s Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Uniformsni When the two dedicated school uniform shops in Dungannon closed recently, mother of three Jill Compton saw a gap in the market that her family lineage made her uniquely suited to exploiting opening Uniformsni this summer Photo: u Photo Sales

4 . Uniformsni Jill Compton’s grandparents opened a uniform shop out of their home in Killyman in the 1970s. Now, with hundreds of parents in Dungannon faced with the prospect of the town being left without a uniform-specific shop, Jill has decided to follow in her grandparents footsteps and open a uniform shop from a premises beside her home in Co Tyrone Photo: u Photo Sales