Clayton Hotel unveils plush Meeting and Events Centre

Clayton Hotels, part of Dalata Group Hotel Group plc Ireland’s largest hotel operator, has unveiled the next stage of its £3m investment at its 4-star Belfast city centre site; a brand new, state of the art Meeting and Events Centre offering flexible, tailor made business solutions in the heart of the city.

The new facilities include 13 fully air-conditioned meeting and break out rooms for training days, boardroom meetings, conferences; all with integrated audio-visual equipment.

An experienced team is also on hand providing a high-quality service tailored to fit any business requirements.

The facility also features a ‘wireless waiter’ which enables organisers to press a button for assistance without even leaving the room.

Delegates will also have access to the hotel’s Club Vitae health club which features the only swimming pool in Belfast City Centre.

The hotel’s Investment programme started in 2018 featuring the upgrading of 170 bedrooms, refurbishing Avenue 22 restaurant and bar showcasing a range of local produce offering visitors a unique taste of Belfast and Northern Ireland and the introduction of the Red Bean Roastery coffee dock.

The investment programme will continue into 2020 and will include the refurbishment of the Olympic Suite to cater for up to 550 guests and the Club Vitae gym and changing area.

Jonathan Topping, General Manager Clayton Hotel Belfast, said: “We are delighted to unveil our brand new state of the art Meeting and Events centre, with

additional features, as part of our ongoing £3m investment programme in the hotel.

“This investment is part of our commitment and support to the community and Belfast City as a must visit destination for business and leisure.

“Being located in the heart of Belfast City Centre makes us the ideal conference and meeting partner as well as the perfect location from which to explore the city whether tourist or local.

“With our programme continuing into 2020, we very much look forward to working with all our partners to ensure that we provide the best possible experience to all our guests.”

For further details on Clayton Hotel Belfast visit www.claytonhotels.com and on social media; Facebook Clayton Hotel Belfast and Twitter @ClaytonHotelBelfast.