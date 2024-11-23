Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast law firm Cleaver Fulton Rankin has made five new appointments to its legal and business services teams.

The firm’s most recent recruits include Rebecca Russell, who takes on the role of HR manager, and newly-qualified solicitor, Caitriona Fitzpatrick, who joins the Banking and Finance department.

The new appointments also include newly-qualified solicitors, Melissa Ruddock, Laura Armstrong, and Ashleigh Wilson, who recently completed the firm’s two-year trainee solicitor programme, graduating from the Institute of Professional Legal Studies at Queen's University Belfast earlier this year.

Melissa Ruddock sits in the firm’s Private Client team and Laura Armstrong has been appointed to the Commercial Real Estate department, while Ashleigh Wilson joins the firm’s Employment and Immigration team.

Cleaver Fulton Rankin managing director Jonathan Forrester, said: "We are delighted to announce five new appointments to our growing team.

“We congratulate Melissa, Laura and Ashleigh upon becoming newly qualified solicitors following their completion of our trainee solicitor programme. They initially joined us as Paralegals in 2021 and have all earned their new roles due to their dedication and talent.