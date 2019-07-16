Cloghan Point opponents to hold public meeting

Campaigners opposed to development plans for Cloghan Point are holding a public meeting at Carrick Town Hall on August 23, starting at 7.00 pm.

A planning application is currently being considered by Mid and East Antrim Council for the redevelopment of the existing terminal, which has been operational since 1979, to an import, storage and distribution facility, incorporating petrol, gas oil and diesel.

The development would see the arrival of international oil tankers in Belfast Lough.

The Cookstown-based LCC Group bought the terminal from AES Kilroot in a multi-million pound deal in 2017. The company says it is “committed to continued consultation with regulatory bodies and local residents”.