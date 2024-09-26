Co Down financial advice business expands with Northern Ireland acquisition

By Claire Cartmill
Published 26th Sep 2024, 14:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
According to reports, Newtownards-based Milecross Financial has acquired Miskimmin Wealth for an undisclosed sum

County Down-headquartered financial advice business Milecross Financial has reportedly expanded with the acquisition of a Northern Ireland-based company.

International Adviser has reported that Milecross, which has offices throughout Northern Ireland, Scotland and England, has acquired Belfast’s Miskimmin Wealth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Miskimmin Wealth is the third business Milecross has acquired in 2024 as part of ambitious growth plans.

Milecross Financial has acquired Miskimmin Wealth (Image credit: Pixabay)Milecross Financial has acquired Miskimmin Wealth (Image credit: Pixabay)
Milecross Financial has acquired Miskimmin Wealth (Image credit: Pixabay)
Read More
Northern Ireland ‘Chef of the Year’ pays tribute to his mum's 'encouragement and...

The report adds that the deal adds about 8,000 clients, a team of 18, and approximately £130m of assets to Milecross.

Paul Dalzell, founder and chief executive officer at Milecross, said: "Miskimmin Wealth is a Northern Ireland-based business and so this acquisition takes us back to where Milecross began.

"The firm has a strong local presence specialising in wealth management, allowing Milecross to continue to grow its wealth profile while at the same time achieving benefits through closely related operations."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Miskimmin Wealth managing director Mark Miskimmin, added: "We chose Milecross because we wanted to become part of a much bigger holistic financial advice business, with a presence not only in Northern Ireland but also across the UK. It was a natural fit for the next stage of our journey, and Milecross was the perfect partner to make this happen."

Chris Thorndycraft, chief commercial officer at Milecross, said the firm continues to "look for further opportunities across the UK."

"We expect to be able to confirm further deals in the coming months as we deliver on our national growth strategy," said Thorndycraft.

More in Insider

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.