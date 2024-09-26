Co Down financial advice business expands with Northern Ireland acquisition
County Down-headquartered financial advice business Milecross Financial has reportedly expanded with the acquisition of a Northern Ireland-based company.
International Adviser has reported that Milecross, which has offices throughout Northern Ireland, Scotland and England, has acquired Belfast’s Miskimmin Wealth.
Miskimmin Wealth is the third business Milecross has acquired in 2024 as part of ambitious growth plans.
The report adds that the deal adds about 8,000 clients, a team of 18, and approximately £130m of assets to Milecross.
Paul Dalzell, founder and chief executive officer at Milecross, said: "Miskimmin Wealth is a Northern Ireland-based business and so this acquisition takes us back to where Milecross began.
"The firm has a strong local presence specialising in wealth management, allowing Milecross to continue to grow its wealth profile while at the same time achieving benefits through closely related operations."
Miskimmin Wealth managing director Mark Miskimmin, added: "We chose Milecross because we wanted to become part of a much bigger holistic financial advice business, with a presence not only in Northern Ireland but also across the UK. It was a natural fit for the next stage of our journey, and Milecross was the perfect partner to make this happen."
Chris Thorndycraft, chief commercial officer at Milecross, said the firm continues to "look for further opportunities across the UK."
"We expect to be able to confirm further deals in the coming months as we deliver on our national growth strategy," said Thorndycraft.
