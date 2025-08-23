Ross Freeman brings over a decade of sales expertise to drive digital advertising growth and brand engagement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast City Airport has bolstered its advertising team with a new appointment.

Co Down man Ross Freeman has been appointed as media sales executive and brings more than 10 years' experience working in sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his new role, Ross will be responsible for maximising engagement and growing awareness of local and global brands through digital advertising.

Michael Jackson, head of commercial at Belfast City Airport, said: "We are delighted to welcome Ross to the team and look forward to implementing the innovative approach and expertise he brings.

"As we continue to expand our media offerings, Ross's role will be pivotal in developing impactful advertising campaigns that deliver value for our clients, who can reach up to 10,000 passengers a day through eye-catching digital advertising – plus many more via our digital screen on the Sydenham Bypass.

"We're confident that Ross will help strengthen client relationships and drive commercial growth at Belfast City Airport."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast City Airport has appointed Ross Freeman as media sales executive and brings more than 10 years' experience working in sales

Ross added: "I'm excited to be joining the team at Belfast City Airport, an organisation with a strong reputation for creating exceptional opportunities for brands to soar.

"Known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and care in meeting the needs of its clients, I'm looking forward to working closely with some of the biggest brands in Northern Ireland, as well as supporting smaller local businesses by helping them achieve their brand goals through tailored advertising solutions."