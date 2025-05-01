Co Down manufacturer launches 'game-changing product' which promises to boost home heating efficiency by up to 20%
Co Down-based insulation manufacturer and installer energystore has launched a new ‘UK first’ product which uses NASA technology.
The aerogel-based injected insulation is called energystore spacebead, which is estimated to be make homes up to 20% more efficient for heating.
Engineered for wide-scale use in domestic homebuilding and retrofit projects, spacebead combines EPS beads, aerogel and adhesive technologies used by NASA to meet new regulations and in turn, offset the incoming price hikes being felt by the industry with new legislation coming into place.
The use of aerogels in construction has historically been limited to niche applications due to cost. Aerogel is amongst the lightest solid materials known and due to its porous nature, makes an excellent insulator. NASA utilises aerogels for various purposes including insulating spacecraft and other equipment used in space missions such as spacesuits to keep astronauts warm in freezing conditions.
Throughout the manufacturing and installation processes, energystore’s application has a carbon neutral emphasis as the company aims to be net zero by 2028. Launching its Emission-less Mission in 2023, energystore has staked its claim to invest £2m across the business and its outputs in order to reach the ambitious green goal.
Connor McCandless, managing director at energystore, said: "Innovation and sustainability is at the core of everything we do at energystore. We are constantly working on new concepts and ideas to better in the construction industry and bring advanced technology and processes where we can.
"We are delighted to officially launch energystore spacebead in what is an extremely proud moment for everyone involved in our business. It will be a game-changing product as it is adopted by the industry, with performance requirements only becoming more stringent and costs continuing to rise for consumers, businesses and suppliers in the years to come."
energystore, which celebrated 50 years in business in 2024, currently operates from nine locations across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain, employing over 150 people and supplies homeowners and commercial customers, including construction companies, new build developers and housing associations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.