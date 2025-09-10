One of Northern Ireland’s leading print and packaging firms is set for a major facilities upgrade following a £1.5million investment.

One of Northern Ireland’s leading print and packaging firms is set for a major facilities upgrade following a £1.5million investment.

The significant investment has secured a state-of-the-art press and plate machine for Co Down-based Print Library, a company that specialises in complete packaging solutions, with the new technology set to be integrated into the team’s printing process later this year.

This latest investment follows a £500,000 spend since the beginning of 2025, which funded a cutting-edge Computer Aided Design (CAD) prototyping machine and advanced inspection cameras for the factory’s all-important glue line.

2. Co Down packaging firm’s latest spend brings 2025 investment to £2 million. Pictured are Print Library Co-Founders Michael Thompson (L), Geoff Truesdale, (R), with Peter Smith from Heidelberg.

The integration of the new press and plate machines will allow the team to generate 50 per cent production capacity, boosting output, optimising operational efficiencies and support the organisation to meet growing market demand.

Geoff Truesdale, who co-founded the Newtownards business along with Michael Thompson in 2001, said:

“It’s an exciting time for Print Library as the business continues to grow. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector has increased demand for cartons, and as a company we’ve worked tirelessly to embrace this challenge as the great opportunity it is.

“Much of our success, recently growing as much as 20 per cent year on year, has been down to our ability to innovate, adapt to changing needs and crucially, to make strategic investment when and where it’s required.”

The latest investment at Print Library, which is expected to see both press and plate machines in place by December, follows a significant spend earlier this year with the installation of two key pieces of key equipment.

Geoff said: “The first phase of investment focused on a cutting-edge Computer Aided Design (CAD) prototyping machine which has since delivered the transformational impact we had anticipated.

“It’s taken our design process to the next level as every fold, closure and detail can be crafted with pinpoint accuracy. Its 3D capabilities mean not only can we see packaging from every angle before production begins, but we can also bring ideas to life with 3D-printed samples for testing and client feedback.”

This summer, the business invested in high-tech inspection cameras for the factory’s glue line, technology that allows barcodes to be scanned for full traceability, improving standards across the board, ultimately helping the company work towards the eradication of issues in the printing process by detecting and quickly rejecting any faulty products.

Investments through the course of 2025 have had a direct impact on Print Library’s product offering too, with new capabilities allowing for the production of cartons, ready meal sleeves and pastry boxes and comes as a direct response to growing demand from the FMCG sector.

Geoff added: “Putting money where it matters not only improves our capacity to meet demand, but it streamlines our production processes, helps eliminate errors and further enhances our reputation as a leader in the production of high-quality sustainable packaging.”

As the business looks forward to its 25th birthday in 2026, Geoff and co-founder Michael say their long-term mission to produce packaging solutions that combine creativity, quality and conscience is more important than ever.

Michael said: “Customers and industry rightly demand high standards when it comes to sustainability and environmental responsibility. As we look to the future, investment and innovation go hand in hand with our sustainability goals, all things that will help Print Library continue to grow from strength to strength.”

With a commitment to sustainability through the production of cartons and boxes using certified boards sourced from sustainable forests designed to skip landfill, vegetable-based inks and vegan-friendly glues, the team also responsibly recycles 55 tonnes of wastepaper every month.