Coleraine firm commended for work at Portrush Open

Pamela Jordan, Senior Business Development Manager, RiverRidge with some of the RiverRidge team.
Coleraine-based RiverRidge has been commended at the annual Plant & Civil Engineer ‘Construction, Quarry & Recycling’ Awards for their work with the R&A at The 148th Open earlier this year at Royal Portrush.

The company has been presented with the Waste Management Team of the Year accolade.

The judges said: “With a dedicated and committed team, all of whom has many years of experience, and under the leadership and management of Pamela Jordan, senior business development manager, RiverRidge delivered a waste management strategy second to none for The 148th Open at Royal Portrush.”

RiverRidge, which employs 275 staff, provides a service focused on customer satisfaction and environmental sustainability.

Pamela Jordan of RiverRidge, commented: “I’m absolutely over the moon and really delighted that the team involved in The 148th Open has been recognised in this way. I worked on this project for over five months and there were so many unknowns from the weather to the amount of people; never mind the amount of waste during the build and derig phases. The team excelled themselves as there was much work to be completed behind the scenes.”