​Northern Ireland has the worst disability employment rate in the United Kingdom with only 41% of disabled people of working age currently in employment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s an unacceptable situation that I am determined to tackle through a wide-ranging and ambitious Disability and Work Strategy, the consultation for which I launched this week, alongside the latest phase of the JobStart programme that will tackle barriers to employment for all working age benefit claimants.

The Disability and Work strategy – which has been shaped and informed by those with lived experience of disability – aims to support 50,000 more disabled people and people with health conditions into work over the next 10 years, raising the disability employment rate to 50%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That will mean 50,000 more people contributing further to our society and economy whilst benefiting from the dignity of work.

Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons MLA

Through this Strategy, we aim to create opportunities for success and ensure support at every stage of the employment journey.

At its core is an acknowledgement that barriers to work for disabled people and people with health conditions are unique and complex, requiring targeted solutions.

The input of over 100 partners from the disability and employment spheres has been invaluable in co-producing the Strategy and marking out its path to success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That path will be guided by four main themes and – for the first time in Northern Ireland – a Disability and Work Council established by my department. The Council, made up of expert partners and co-chaired by a disabled person and Department for Communities official, will engage with disabled people and employers and oversee delivery of the Strategy’s objectives.

The first theme of Personalised Support recognises that each person has unique circumstances, needs and ambitions which will be accommodated through bespoke support.

Inclusive Skills, Careers and Educational Transitions will ensure that skills provision and careers advice are accessible and tailored. It considers options such as self-employment as well as support for young people with special educational needs during key stages in their education.

Supporting and Enabling Employers acknowledges the crucial role that employers will play in achieving the Strategy’s goals, while Strategic and Structural Enablers guarantees ongoing review of our progress and our commitment to flexibility in addressing challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scope of the Strategy’s ambition is a reflection of the work already being carried out across the sector. However, disability employment is not a challenge that can be solved by my department alone and we will continue to work closely across Executive departments in committing to its themes and actions.

The Disability and Work Strategy is integral to the Executive’s Anti-Poverty Strategy and the forthcoming Executive Disability Strategy, both of which are led by my own department.

On launching the Anti-Poverty Strategy consultation in June, I stressed the importance of tackling poverty by providing routes to meaningful employment whilst fully supporting those with a range of health issues.

Addressing poverty in all its forms is, and has been, a key priority for me. I remain committed to delivering long-term, sustainable solutions to poverty for our communities right across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am a firm believer in employment as one of the best pathways out of poverty. The Anti-Poverty Strategy will aim to address poverty and the impacts of socio-economic disadvantage and set out the Executive’s commitment to a joined up, long term approach to addressing poverty. Additional actions may be considered through the lifespan of the Strategy as additional funding and resource becomes available.

The ultimate action plan will remain a living document.

The Disability and Work Strategy sets out a clear commitment to ensure that more disabled people and people with health conditions can access – and thrive – in quality employment, in an inclusive and welcoming labour market.